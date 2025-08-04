OBITUARY: Mary Schmidt

Mrs. Mary Schmidt, age 82, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 11:00am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!