Monday, March 2, 2026
OBITUARY: Mary Ruth Bazzell

OBITUARY: Mary Ruth Bazzell

By
Michael Carpenter
Mary Bazzell, age 79 of Christina, TN passed away on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at Community Care of Rutherford County.

She was a native Tennessean, born in Sunbright Tennessee. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a retired realtor, working in Rutherford County for over 30 years.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Lindsey Robinson and her father Ira I. Robinson.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stephen Thomas Bazzell; son Stephen Shane (Elizabeth) Bazzell; and daughter, Robin Lynn (Troy) Hunt; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 1pm – 4pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 4pm in the chapel.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

