Mrs. Mary Ruth Ashton, age 87, of LaVergne, TN passed from this world and went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. She was born in Giles County, TN to the late Clyde and Louise Davis Uselton. Mrs. Ashton was a 1956 graduate of Jones High School in Lynnville, TN. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her life was defined by her faith, love for her family, and her thoughtfulness.

Mrs. Ashton always loved staying busy. She enjoyed sewing, painting, travelling, and working in the yard, especially in her many flower beds. When her children were younger, she was constantly involved with their schools, organizations, and their church activities. Mrs. Ashton easily transitioned into her role as “Nana.” She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whether it be playing, coloring, camping, or just taking them on a nature walk in the backyard, which consisted of collecting rocks or leaves while watching her birds and the many squirrels that ran around.

Mrs. Ashton was a prolific writer. She was always sending little notes or what affectionately became known as “Nana Letters” due to their unique style, which often included drawings and artwork added to the top, margins, and sometimes the envelope. She had a very classic style of dress that was usually completed with one of her many hats.

Mrs. Ashton will be remembered for her virtuous life, along with her deep love for her family and the Lord. She was a longtime member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

The family is extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff at StoneCrest Medical Center as well as Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care they provided Mrs. Ashton.

Mrs. Ashton is survived by her husband of 70 years, Shirley Brown Ashton; sons, Barry Ashton and his wife Lisa, Don Ashton and his wife Helen, and Curtis Ashton and his wife Robin; grandchildren, Karen Mobbs and her husband Austin, Anthony Ashton and his wife Katelyn, Matthew Ashton and his wife Tara, Cierra Sanders and her husband Scott, Hunter Ashton, Autumn Belle Ashton, and Mariella Ashton; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde “Butch” Uselton, and sister, Sue Green.

Visitation with family will be Saturday, February 14, 2026 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 3:00pm at Lynnwood Cemetery, Lynnville, TN.

