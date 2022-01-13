Mary Rose Meier, age 94 of Smyrna, TN passed away at her home surrounded by her family on January 10, 2022.

She was born in McAdoo, PA to the late Charles F. McBride and Grace Catherine Mundie McBride.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard Eugene Meier; daughter-in-law, Susan Meier; sister Grace Brady; and brothers, Bobby, Charles, James, Jackie, Gene, and Billy McBride.

Mrs. Meier’s husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church and devout member of Miraculous Medal Association. She said a daily rosary with the rosaries Gene gifted her in 1950 while dating.

Mrs. Meier is survived by her children, Kevin Meier and wife Lori, Karen Parker and husband Quentin, Kerry Meier, Jean Marie Thomas and husband Russ, and Grace Jameson and husband Robert; 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren with 2 more to arrive this year.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rosary service beginning at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church in Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Alive Hospice.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Alive Hospice for their loving care of Mary during her time with them.

