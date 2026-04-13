Mrs. Mary Martha Hill Holyfield, age 97, formerly of Memphis, TN passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2026. She was born on November 8, 1928 in Memphis, TN. Mary was a graduate of Messick High School. For many years she could be found wandering the aisle of the family’s beloved tropical fish store Aquarium Enterprises or the piano bench at Fairlawn Baptist Church. In later years she became known as “Ms. Mary” at her second church home of Lakeland First Baptist. When Mary wasn’t playing the ivories she most likely had a set of knitting needles in her hands. This is evident by the many blankets she made for family, friends, and especially newborns at church. Everyone had a blanket from Grandma. Mary was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend to many.

Mary leaves behind family including her daughter, Marcille Gore (Charles); son, Burt Holyfield (Marie); daughter-in-law, Bonnie Holyfield; grandchildren, Candace McNamara (James), Allen Crockett (Jason), Stacey Gore, Chris Presslar, David Holyfield, Daniel Holyfield (Katelyn), and Amanda Hughes (Ray); great grandchildren, Sylina Boyatt (Wesley), Michael Williams, Jr (Madeline), Summer Gore, Landon Holyfield, and Heather McNamara; and great great grandchildren, Alayna Wade, Rylan McDonald, McKenna Boyatt, and Ashley Boyatt. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Jasper “Crawford” Holyfield; oldest son, Albert Wayne Holyfield; youngest daughter, Elizabeth Ann Holyfield Hewitt; and son-in-law, John Michael Hewitt.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to Lakeland First Baptist Church Lakeland, TN Music Ministry, Second Baptist Church of Memphis, TN Children’s Ministry, St. Jude Hospital or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

We celebrate Mary’s life and commit her to God’s eternal care. May she rest in peace and rise in glory.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 13, 2026 at 6:00pm at Lakeland First Baptist Church.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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