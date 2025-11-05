OBITUARY: Mary Margaret Taylor

Mary Margaret Taylor, age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Margaret was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Ernestine Hayes Taylor. She is survived by her sister, Sandra King & her husband Roger; nieces and nephews, Alice King Dumm & her husband David, Roger Lynn King, Jr., and Ruth Anne King Estes & her husband David; great nieces and nephews, Storm Estes, Raine Estes Smith & her husband Douglas, Emily Dumm and Taylor Dumm.

For a little over 30 years, Margaret was a devoted school teacher in both Rutherford & Cannon counties, and retired in May of 2022. She spent many summers as a counselor at various summer camps, & spent many afternoons during the school year coaching extracurricular activities.

Margaret was a faithful member of the Minerva Drive/Salem Creek Church of Christ her entire life, also teaching there 15+ years the cradle roll & 2/3 year old classes. She had a love for calligraphy hand-writing, cross-stitching, & knitting that so many of us have been blessed to receive a piece of her works of art. Anytime she was able, Margaret would love to take a week off in the summer to go enjoy her time at the beach. In her final years after retirement, she enjoyed working with the Smyrna Bowling Lanes & Rutherford County schools delivering bowling lanes to the PE classes across the county.

Margaret was our family…a sister, aunt, cousin, co-worker, friend to so many, & most importantly Christian follower of Jesus Christ. We will miss her dearly, but know she is blessed now with her Heavenly reward.

Services to celebrate Margaret are not complete at this time, but will be announced soon. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

