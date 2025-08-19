OBITUARY: Mary Lucille Gentry

Mary Lucille Gentry, age 97, passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired as a line worker at General Electric.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Posey Lee Harrell and Ida Lee Stanley Harrell; husband, Ray Gentry; brother, Posey Lee Harrell, Jr.; and sisters, Dorothy Warren and Ema Jean Haynes.

She is survived by son, Guy David (Mary) Travis; daughter, Ida Rosetta (James) McCreary; grandchildren, David Lee Travis; and great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Jessica.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 22, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

