Mary Lucille Davis Brown of Lewisburg, TN, passed away at her residence on March 12, 2026. She was born on May 15, 1972, in Pulaski, TN, and was 53 years old.

Mary will be remembered as a sweet, loving person with a bright smile and infectious laugh. She was employed by The Potter’s Hands Ministry & Thrift in Lewisburg, TN.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James Redding Davis and Ruth Ann Hagood Davis, and two of her brothers, James Britton and James Davis.

She is survived by her daughter Alissa Tariche (Gregory) of Ohio; her sons, Josef Eastep and Daniel Eastep of Columbia, TN; Grandchildren, Layla Paisleigh and Emily Tariche of Ohio; brothers, Jackie Britton (Sabina), Steven Davis (Patsy) of Pulaski, TN; Nephews, Jeremiah Britton, Benjamin Britton, Stacey Davis, Steve Davis and Josh Britton, all of Pulaski, TN. She is also survived by her great nieces Nevaeh, Kyleigh, Irelynn and her great nephew Elijah.

There will be a private family and friends of family Celebration of Life honoring Mary at the Pulaski Recreation Center in Pulaski, TN, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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