OBITUARY: Mary Louise Fletcher

Mary Louise Fletcher, age 85, passed away on December 1, 2024 at Smyrna Care Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. and attended New Vision.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Coy McDougal and Fannie Mae Harrell McDougal; and husband, Nelson Fletcher.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Fletcher of Manchester; daughters, Brenda (Tim) Barrett of Shelbyville, Joyce Goerg of Clarksville and Darlene (Arnold) Tramel of Christiana; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

