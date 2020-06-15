Mary Louise Dixon, age 75, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Memphis, TN but has lived in Murfreesboro for the past fifty-three years. She was a member of Kingwood Church of Christ.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; James and Rosetta Lonergan and brother, George Lonergan. She is survived by her husband, Gene Dixon Sr., son Gene (Leshelle) Dixon, daughter, Debbie (Brian) Freeland, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4:00P.M. until 7:00P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave your condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.