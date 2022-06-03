Mary Lou Boyd passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 77 years old.

She was born in Greenville, Ohio, and has lived in Rutherford County since 1978. Mary Lou was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Harley Wion and Ruth Wion Leedom; step-dad, Delbert Leedom; son, Jeff Platt; brother, Tom Wion; and grandchild, Kamryn Boyd.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ralph Boyd, son, David (Kelly) Boyd; daughter, Tina (Steve) Boyd Raby, Lorraine Marshall Myers; and grandchildren, Sydney Boyd, Corbin Boyd, and Kurt (Nitta) Faulkner.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, June 3, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery with Ralph Boyd officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

