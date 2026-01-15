OBITUARY: Mary Lavenia Smith

Mary Lavenia Smith, born on January 4, 1941, in Nashville, passed away on January 13, 2026, at the age of 85. She was a resident of Mt Juliet, Tennessee.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129, on January 22, 2026, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and on January 23, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

A Service to Celebrate will take place at Roselawn Funeral Home on January 23, 2026, starting at 2:00 pm.

Mary Lavenia Smith will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

Full obituary will be available once completed. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

