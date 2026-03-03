Mrs. Mary Kaye Batey Smith, age 74, of Christiana, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2026 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Thomas Alfred Batey, Sr and Evelyn Christine Williams Batey Hall. Mrs. Smith earned her bachelor’s degree from MTSU. After 28 years, she retired as a front-end manager at the former S. Tennessee Blvd Kroger location. Mrs. Smith was a longtime member of Fosterville Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her family and making wreaths. Mrs. Smith was an avid UT and MTSU basketball fan.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Wendy Young and her husband Paul and Erin Schmidt and her husband Matt; grandchildren, Taylor Jones and her husband Dalton, Brooke Young, Paisleigh Young, Abigail Schmidt, and Owen Schmidt; brother, Tommy Batey; and a host of extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Granville Hall.

The family asks that bright colors be worn to the visitation and funeral in honor of Mrs. Smith.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 3, 2026 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Crescent Church of Christ. A Singing Service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00am at Crescent Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Batey Cemetery.

