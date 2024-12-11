OBITUARY: Mary ‘Kathy’ Katherine Layhew-Burnett

Mary “Kathy” Katherine Layhew-Burnett, age 71, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2024 at Smyrna Care Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Ervin and Susie Rebecca Preston Layhew; son, Bobby Gene Burnett Jr; and brothers, Ernest Layhew, Jimmy Layhew, and James Layhew.

She is survived by her sons, James Michael (Christine) Burnett, Troy Burnett, Richard Rice, Jr; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Frazier; and sister-in-law, Jerrie Goins.

The visitation for Mary will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Jennings & Ayers. The chapel service will be at 1:00 PM. on Monday, December 16, 2024 at Jennings & Ayers with Kenneth Burnett officiating. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com, Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

