OBITUARY: Mary Katherine Moore

Mary Katherine Moore, age 87 of Smyrna passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl David Moore, Sr; her parents, John Wilson Young, Katherine Singleton Young; two brothers, J.W. Young, Bobby Young; sister, Jean Caperton; granddaughter, Amanda Smitty; daughter, Earnestine Smitty; great-grandson, Eric King, great-granddaughter, Arielle Morris.

Mrs. Moore was a member of La Vergne Free Will Baptist and was retired from Chromalox after 36 years.

Her children survive her; David Moore, Cathy Hartman and husband Richard, Michael Moore and Linda Taylor, Dayton Moore and wife Diane, Deborah Sue Forst and husband Greg, Sarah Moore and Lisa Chapman; a son-in-law; Ray Smitty; grandchildren, Jason Hartman, Chris Moore, Christy Crips and husband Mike, Chancey Moore, Chasity Crouch, and husband Jason, Jarrett Hartman and Amanda, Emily Moore, Amy Kelley and husband Robby, David Moore and wife Catie, Mikey Moore, Tabitha Jones and husband Danny, Ashley Davis and husband Josh, Jeremy King and wife Malia, Shelby Forst; 31 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 23rd, 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service Thursday 23r,d 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

