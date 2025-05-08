OBITUARY: Mary Julia King

Mary Julia King, age 87, passed away May 6, 2025 at Rutherford Assisted Living. She was born in Camden, TN and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 25 years. Mary attended Trinity Methodist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James O. Myers and Mary L. Durdin Myers; husband, Orville C. King; and brothers, LJ Myers, Kenneth R. Myers, and Franklin D. Myers.

She is survived by her sons, William (Karen) King, Orville (Diane) C. King III; grandchildren, Brian, John, Kelly; and great grandson, Kade.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, May 12, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

