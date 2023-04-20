OBITUARY: Mary Jane Tyree

Mary Jane Tyree, age 88 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Waters of Smyrna.

She was a native of Rutherford County, Tennessee and a daughter of the late Jimmy Warrick and Bessie Bell Goins Warrick.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Tyree; a son, James Tyree; a granddaughter, Tonya Wilkinson; and a great-grandson, Damian Woods.

Survivors include children, Patricia Tyree, Pam Adams, Kenneth (Belinda) Tyree, Teresa (Dwain) York, and Kimberly (Don) Welch, and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Tyree was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Visitation with the family was Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Tyree family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

