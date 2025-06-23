OBITUARY: Mary Jane Nyssen

Mary Jane Nyssen, age 81, passed away at her residence on June 19, 2025. She was a native of Chrisman, IL and a resident of Rutherford County.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene Yates Starr and Lenwood Starr; and brother, Wardie Starr.

She is survived by sons, John Mark Nyssen, David Nyssen; daughter, Amy Michelle (Kevin) Jenkins; brother, Larry (Nancy) Starr of Alamogordo, NM; and grandchildren, Silas Osman and Arlo Jenkins.

No service is planned at this time.

