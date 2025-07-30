OBITUARY: Mary Jane Griffis

Mary Jane Griffis (Harrell), 71, born on October 8th, 1953, in Sandersville, GA, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her daughters, Janis Kinsey and Jessica Griffis, son, John Griffis, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other family members.

Mary Jane was an avid reader, coffee drinker, lover of all bright and colorful things, and so much more. She was known for her quick wit, laughter, sassiness, perseverance, and ability to always find ‘the good’ in ‘the bad.’

Most of all, she was devoted to the Lord and her family. Her ministry to her children and grandchildren from birth served to ensure her families’ salvation and that the Gospel of Jesus Christ continued to spread throughout the world.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 11th, 2025, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Paris, TN at 12pm.