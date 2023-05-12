OBITUARY: Mary Jane Glaser

Mary Jane Glaser passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was a native of Pall Mall, TN and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 15 years.

Mary worked as an accountant with KLM Refrigeration.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Evans and Grace Wright Cooper; and husband, Jim Glaser. She is survived by her sons, James William Glaser II and Jeff Glaser; daughters, Connie Jane Glaser and Jeanne Lynn Glaser; sister, Sarah Clark, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 1:00-3:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422

