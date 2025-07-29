OBITUARY: Mary Jane Davis

Mary Jane Davis, age 72, passed away July 27, 2025 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. She was a native of Rutherford County and a caregiver.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Davis and Lillie B. McDowell Davis; husbands, Bobby Bain and David Warner; daughter, Janie Renee Winfrey; brothers, Billy Ray Davis, Mance Jay Davis, Robert Eugene Davis; and sisters, Irene Davis, Lorene Davis, Teresa Gibson, Delma Fann and Patricia Fay Pendergrast.

She is survived by sons, Roy Warner, James Warner; sisters, Marie Johnson, Rosa Estes, Linda Lokey, Wilma Crocker, Sherry Shipp; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Blue Hill Cemetery, 51 Blue Hill Cemetery Rd, McMinnville, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email