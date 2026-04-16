Mary Gladys was born on December 21, 1955, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a proud graduate of Father Ryan High School Class of 1973. Mary devoted her life to her family, and she found her greatest joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved shopping, sharing a good movie, and being present for the people she loved. Mary worked for many years in accounting and administrative roles before enjoying a well earned retirement.

On April 2, 2026, Mary went home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Coleman Hooper and Marie Magdalene Jaent Hooper; her sister, Grace Hooper; and her brother, Wesley “Sonny” Hooper.

She leaves behind her loving sons, Michael Coleman Potts (Jennifer) of Murfreesboro and Silas R. Potts (Jennifer) of Shelbyville; her sisters, Kathy Vandenburgh and Florence Buck, both of Nashville; five grandchildren-Jocie Potts, Turner Potts, Nikki Potts, Toby Potts, and Damon Potts; and three great grandchildren-Luke Nelson, Mattison Ensey, and River Talley.

Mary brought humor and warmth wherever she went, and she never missed a chance to share a laugh. Her family takes comfort in knowing she’s now at peace, probably organizing the angels and making sure everyone is having a good time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of her son, Michael Potts at 618 Flat Rock Road Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Friends and family will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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