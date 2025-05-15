OBITUARY: Mary Frances Handley

Mary Frances Handley, age 90, passed away May 12, 2025. She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked for Rutherford Hospital then worked and retired from The VA.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, father, Edward Hunt; mother, Willie Davis Goforth; and stepfather, Robert Goforth; former husband, Willie D. Handley; son, Billy “Sonny” Handley; daughter, Diane Brewer; brother, Freddie Hunt; sister, Joyce Keene; and grandson, Terry Ray Handley.

She is survived by sons, Bobby (Judy) Handley, Larry Handley; daughters, Betty (Jeff) Raney, Brenda Handley; grandchildren, Malena, Kimberly, Jason, Johnathan, Michael, Becky, Felicia, Holly, Heather, Eric, Tina; and twenty six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Randell Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Eric Raney, Malik Sneed, Joshua Conseen, Colby Fagan, and Kylan Bone serving as pallbearers. As well as Justin Garrett, Tommy Garrett, and Draven Handley serving as honorable pallbearers

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

