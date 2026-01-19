OBITUARY: Mary Frances Forsee

Mrs. Mary Frances (Terrell) Forsee, of Smyrna, TN, graduated to heaven on January 16, 2026, at 91 years of age. Born November 9, 1934, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Subby Lonzo Forsee, on May 10, 2016.

She is survived by her four children:

Rev. Gary Forsee of Springfield, MO; grandsons Philip (Heather) Forsee of Ozark, MO and Ben Forsee of Easton, PA.

Rev. Glenn (Linda) Forsee of Shelbyville, TN; granddaughter Crystal (Jamie) Odeneal of Shelbyville, TN, grandsons Adam (Erin) Forsee of Bell Buckle, TN and Joseph (Carye) Forsee of Christiana, TN.

Gail (Grant) Pulliam of Harvest, AL; grandson Daniel (Ashley) Drye of Murfreesboro, TN.

Anita Andrews of Smyrna, TN.

She is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Special thanks and deepest appreciation to her caregiver, Janice Craft, and the staff of Seniors Helping Seniors.

Mama, Mawmaw, “Sis. Frances” was known for her heart and hands for others. Giving her heart to Jesus as a young girl at church camp, she lived a vibrant and active spiritual life and personal faith. An industrious Proverbs 31 wife, she was known to be a lady of prayer and hospitality. She was an active Sunday school teacher for over 50 years. She left an imprint for Jesus across the generations as an active member of River of Life Church in Smyrna and was lifelong with the Assemblies of God.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Forsee requested donations to the Hillcrest Children’s Home at 2325 Malvern Avenue, Hot Springs, AR, 71901.