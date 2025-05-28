OBITUARY: Mary Frances Collett

Mary Frances Collett, 87, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 17th, 2025 at the Pavilion Senior Care Center in Lebanon, TN.

Mary was born in Attica, KS in 1937 to Mary Alice (Hays) Mock and Luther (Doc) Ira Mock. She attended grade school and high school in Attica, then business college in Wichita, KS.

Mary worked in Wichita for a number of years. She met and married her first husband, Darrell Wells, and had Brent and Chuck. They divorced and she raised the boys on her own a few years. She then met and married John H. Collett and finally “got her girl” and an older son, Candace and Randy. John and Mary then had a super little boy, Jeffrey Donn. They lived in Kansas for a few more years and spent a few years in Texas before moving to Tennessee, where they lived the remainder of their lives. She/we lost John to cancer in 2001 and in her words, “Hope to see him in heaven, then eventually all you ‘kids’, so get on the ball and find out about Jesus.”

Mary was a loving and devoted mother to all of her children – Brent Dwayne Collett (Jody), Charles Dean Collett (beloved Toni), Candace Irene Jones (Jeremy), Jeffrey Donn Collett (Melanie), Randy Lee Collett (Debbie) – as well as a loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Mary is survived by her children, her loving sisters and brother – Marjorie Waugh (beloved Jack) of Helena, Montana, Hazel/Sam Landis (Fred) of Forney, Texas and Robert Mock (Bonnie) of Missoula, Montana, her grandchildren: Lauren Freeman (Michael), Allan Collett, Jonathan Collett (Shelby), Brandon Jones (Taylor), Angela Rorie (Tommie), Billie Collett, Steven Chapman (Heather), Brandy Knelson, Jamie Jacke, 10 great-grandchildren, her nieces: Kimberly Buck (Stan) and Jamie Cook (Mike) and her nephews: Alan Hulse (Donna), James Landis (Cynthia), Ronald Landis (Beverly) and Brian Mock (Adena).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and nephew (Jake Hulse).

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary, please visit our floral store.