OBITUARY: Mary Evelyn Sewell

Mary Evelyn Sewell, 88, a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, gained her angel wings on July 11th, 2024, after a short battle with pneumonia, surrounded by loved ones.

Mary was born on September 30th, 1935, in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

She was a member of the cheerleading squad at Eagleville High School where she met her future husband, Glenn Sewell, during a basketball game against Rockvale High School. Mary graduated in 1955. During this time, she and her twin sister loved singing together and were often guests on the Carl Tipton Show that aired on WGNS-AM radio.

After graduation, Mary landed her first job at a local shirt factory and Woolworths on the Public Square. She later worked in production at the General Electric Motor Plant and Rich Products in Murfreesboro before retiring.

On June 18, 1955, Mary and Glenn were married in Ringgold, Georgia. The two had their first child in 1961 and their second child in 1963.

Mary’s nurturing spirit, unwavering support, and boundless love for her family will forever live in the hearts of her family. Her mission in life was to improve the lives of others, and she often spoke about how much her family meant to her. She will be deeply missed by all who know her. While this is the end of Mary’s physical life on Earth, it begins an eternal and beautiful journey for her.

Mary is reunited in Heaven with her husband, parents Ellis and Bessie Burnett, twin sister Sarah, brothers Carl and Eugene, and granddaughter Becky. She is survived by her children Wayne and Jane (Ron), grandchildren, Brandy, Anthony (Amanda), Avery, Holly (Evan), Lindsey, and Reina, great-grandchildren, Madison, Izabella, Zoe, Adryana, Kobi, Layla Rae, Nolen, Tempie, and Gentry, and extended family.

Not a day went by when Mary did not talk about how much her family meant to her – her family was her most important achievement in life. As her grandchildren reflect on their time spent growing up around their Memaw, “It wasn’t pretty at all, it was beautiful.”

Donations in Mary’s name can be made to Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro.

A celebration of her life will be at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on July 22nd from 10 AM until 12 pm with the funeral service starting a 12 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

The family asks that she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life, not the sadness of her passing. In our hearts, she lives on, and we will forever honor the legacy of a remarkable woman who made a lasting impact on the world.

Exodus 23:20

“Behold, I send an Angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared.”

