OBITUARY: Mary Ellen Parker Vaughan

Mary Ellen Parker Vaughan, age 79 of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 3, 2026. She was born in Nashville to the late William Edward Parker and Nancy Ellen Oakley Raynes.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Curtis Ray Vaughan; and daughter, Susan Rhea Armstrong.

Mary Ellen is survived by her grandchildren, Steven Ray Armstrong, Amber Marie Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Riley and Vincent Armstrong; sister, Velvia Alsup and her husband, Bill of Sugarland, TX as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends, Sawyer Young and Dotty Adams.

Mary Ellen attended Lockland Elementary in Nashville and moved to Murfreesboro, graduating from Central High School in 1964. Mary and Curtis married on October 16, 1964. She began her career at State Farm Insurance Company holding various positions before retiring after more than 30 years. Mary was a believer of Jesus and a member of the Baptist Church.

Mary Ellen shared wonderful times together with her friends. They formed a “Golden Girl Club.” She was Blanche, other members of the group are Karen Fite (Sophia), Pat Walker (Rose), and Sherrie Hamer (Dorothy). They will miss their sweet friend. Her furbaby, Jumper, will also miss her.

Her life was one of generosity and compassion, and her family was her first priority. Mary Ellen was a devoted wife and mother. She was affectionately called “Gana” by her grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Caris Hospice and Sawyer for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Mary Ellen Vaughan.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 1:00 PM with Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

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