Mary Ellen Dickens

Mary Ellen Dickens, age 69 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her residence. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Wayne and Ellen McCormack Dickens. Miss Dickens was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Q. Dickens and several aunts and uncles.

Miss Dickens is survived by her brother, Joe Dickens of Hendersonville, TN; her sister, Ann Tumblin of Pewee Valley, KY; five nephews and four nieces and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Miss Dickens attended St. Rose elementary school and was a 1970 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School and a graduate of Columbia State Community College. She was a retired Respiratory Therapist.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation or St. Jude Hospital in memory of Miss Dickens.

An online guestbook for the Dickens family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


