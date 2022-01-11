Mary Elizabeth Hercules

Mary Elizabeth “Susie” Hercules, age 67 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was a daughter of the late Bennie Arthur Davis and Mary Francis Barrett.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jessie Davis.

Survivors include her children, Tracy Warrick and husband Chris, Robyn Bowen, and Jimmy Ulrich; grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Colin, Alijah, Nevaeh, Keira, Aria Sky; brothers, Bennie Davis, James Davis, Ben Holmes and wife Vonda, Tommy Mayfield and wife Rene; Sisters, Wanda Hewitt and husband Joe, Brenda Russell, Eva Dean Frazier and husband John, Lisa Peck and husband Jeff, Teresa Smotherman, and a host of other loving family and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Hercules family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

