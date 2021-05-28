Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Brantley Thames, age 71 0f Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of Mary Frances Gentry Brantley of Manchester, TN, and the late John French Brantley. Mrs. Thames was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Thomas Thames.

Mrs. Thames is survived by her sons, LTC Ashley French Thames and his wife Kristin of Wiesbaden, Germany and Brantley Allison Thames and his wife Heather of Louisville, KY; daughter, Catharine Elizabeth Dodd and her husband Paul Adam of Murfreesboro, TN; mother, Mary Frances Gentry Brantley of Manchester, TN; brothers, John French Brantley, III of Knoxville, TN and James Graham Brantley of Nashville, TN; sister, Martha Victoria Brantley of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Riley Dodd, Harper, Norah and Maximilian Thames.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday following the visitation, with Pastor Tom Brantley officiating.

Mrs. Thames was a member of the Methodist church, and a retired Educator having taught in secondary education in South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee for over 40 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Thames.

An online guest book for the Thames family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


