Mary Elizabeth Bannen Du Bois, age 90, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully just shy of January 23, 2026, surrounded by her four children after a long and hard-fought battle with Dementia and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Born December 6, 1935 in Rockford, Illinois, Mary was the daughter of the late Howard J. and Beulah (Andreen) Bannen. She was the granddaughter of the late Reverend, Dr. and Mrs. Hugh M. Banem and Mr. and Mrs. Otto Andreen. Mary graduated from Rockford West High School, Class of 1953 and attended Rockford College, Rock Valley College, and Watkins Institute of Art. She was married 64 years to her high school sweetheart, the late Robert “Bob” W. Du Bois.

Mary was the epitome of unconditional love and support, and a master of perseverance. Her family was the love of her life. As a social butterfly, Mary always cherished visits with family and friends. She was just precious, known for her one liner humor, and adored by all who met and knew her. Mary was even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside. Although short in stature, she referred to herself as “Fun Size”. Mary deeply loved the Lord, nature, all God’s creatures, the color blue, and all things edibly “sweet”. She was a prolific amateur water color and acrylic painter of flora, fauna, landscapes, seascapes, barns, and lighthouses; always seeing the world through the eyes of an artist. Mary was also an excellent swimmer, avid gardener, landscaping enthusiast, all around green thumb, and Champion Tree Climber.

Mary held a deep appreciation for the gift of laughter, interesting cloud formations, jigsaw puzzles, card games, trees, leaves, giraffes, angels, and peanut butter. Intellectually and artistically gifted, she expressed endless creativity and love in all that she did from painting, gardening, sewing, home improvement projects, making cookies for and painting with her grandchildren, to crocheting baby blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Nashville, TN, where she was active in the church choir, alter guild, children’s Sunday School, and women’s social and outreach activities. She was also a member of the Senior Activity Center of Smyrna, especially enjoying water color class and the SAC choir.

Mary is survived by her four children, Michelle “Shelly” Cobb (Andrew Pressman) of Horn Lake, MS, Doug Du Bois of Smyrna, TN, Suzanne “Sue” (Sam) Daugherty, Jr. of Antioch, TN, and R. Michael “Mike” of Smyrna, TN, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren with more on the way, numerous grand pets, sister-in-law Vera Schmitt Bannen, loving nieces and nephews, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by grandson Cooper Du Bois, husband Robert “Bob” Du Bois, brother John Bannen, brother Howard (Barb) Bannen, Jr., and sister Patricia (Irvin) Nelson.

Celebration of Mary’s Life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness or Amedisys Hospice, Hermitage, TN.

