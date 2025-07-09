OBITUARY: Mary Elaine Hargis

Mary Elaine Hargis, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, July 6, 2025. Born in Columbia, TN, she was the daughter of the late Sylvan Ernest Irwin, Jr. and Mary McCord Galloway Irwin. Mary Elaine was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lee Hargis, a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Hood, and a brother, Sylvan Ernest Irwin, III.

Mary Elaine is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Zglav of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Clinton Holladay of Huntsville, AL, Emmy Holladay of Murfreesboro, TN, Nikola Zglav and Antony Zglav both of Chattanooga, TN; and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. officiating. A visitation and reception will follow the Celebration of Life at the church.

Mary Elaine was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro for 45 years and active in League of Women Voters for 60 years. She was a graduate of Hay Long High School in Mt. Pleasant, TN class of 1959. Mary Elaine also Graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1962 with a BA in Elementary Education, and a graduate of MTSU with a MA in Special Education. She worked for many years at Cannon County Schools as a special education teacher and later as the Supervisor for Special Education for the county.

Mary Elaine enjoyed landscape photography as she traveled extensively across the United States National Parks and Canada’s.

Mary Elaine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at First Presbyterian Church or to the League of Women Voters in memory of Mary Elaine.

