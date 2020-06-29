Mary Elaine Conrad, age 76 of Smyrna, TN passed away on June 26, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Edward Oliver Fournier and Jessie Mae Fournier. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Carlton Conrad, Sr. and her brothers.

Mrs. Conrad is survived by her children, Timothy Paul Conrad, Michelle Reneé Presley, Debra Ann Sallemi, Nathenia Jeanette Conrad, and stepson Bruce Carlton Conrad, Jr.; 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Conrad was always there for her family and friends anytime they needed her. She treated her children’s friends like her own, and always welcomed them with open arms. She was loved by many, and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.