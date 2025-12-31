OBITUARY: Mary Edna Fisher

Mrs. Mary Edna Fisher, age 86 of Crossville, TN, passed away Thursday, December 25, 2025. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ewing and Lilly Phelps. She is also preceded in death by her 4 siblings.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Linda (Carl) Boyett and Wendall Johnson and his partner Shon Sanders; grandchildren, Carl R. (Tabitha) Boyett and David Matthew (Tiffany) Boyett; and great-grandchildren, Carl Peyton Boyett, Austin Boyett, and Eastyn Boyett.

Mary is remembered as an outgoing woman, who loved to travel and always bringing her feisty attitude.

Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, December 29, 2025, at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial is to follow at Coleman Cemetery.