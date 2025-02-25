OBITUARY: Mary Earthman Weatherford

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
54
Mary Earthman Weatherford Obit

Mrs. Mary Earthman Weatherford, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, February 24, 2025.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Obituaries provided free for the community.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR