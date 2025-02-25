OBITUARY: Mary Earthman Weatherford

Mrs. Mary Earthman Weatherford, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, February 24, 2025.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

A complete obituary is forthcoming.