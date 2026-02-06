Mary Deedie Drake, age 93 of Christiana, TN passed away peacefully on Monday January 19, 2026.

A native of Rutherford county.

Proceeded in death parents, T.S. and Minnie Drake; sisters, Ruth Sneed Carver; Shirley Mingle; and Mildred Markum.

She is survived by her sister, Elaine Porterfield; several nieces and nephews.

She was a long time member at Kingwood Heights Church of Christ. She was a proud member of the Rutherford County Democratic Women’s where she took an active role in politics and public service. She lived for her family especially her beloved sisters. Her joy were her nieces and nephews all of whom loved her dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral home on Thursday January 29, 2026 from 11:00am-12:00pm with service to follow in the chapel with her nephews officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN.

Pallbearers include Wendall Mingle; Hunter Faulk; Rylan Minneker; Jeremy Jones; Sean Mullaney; and Austin McDaniel. Honoree Pallbearers Jonathan Porterfield; Seth Markum; Mason-Lee Tipton; Johnathan and Thomas Mingle; Layton and Sutton Faulk.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email