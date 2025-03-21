OBITUARY: Mary Colbert

Mary Colbert, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died March 19, 2025 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro with her family at her side. She was a native of Zion, Illinois and the daughter of the late Doyle and Hilda Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Colbert, and brothers, Robert, Donald, and Edward Martin.

Survivors include sons, David Colbert and wife Connie of Smyrna, TN, Michael Colbert and wife Janice of Normandy, TN, and James Colbert of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Malinda Mancuso and husband Michael of Murfreesboro; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Colbert was a faithful member of Mt. View Baptist in Antioch.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday March 22 12Noon to 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna . Graveside service will be Monday March 24th 1:00PM at Maple Hill Cemetery in Princeton, Indiana. An online guestbook is available for the Colbert family at www.woodfinchapel.com