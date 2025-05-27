OBITUARY: Mary Coffey Scott

Mary Coffey Scott, 87, of Murfreesboro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Mary was born in Old Hickory, TN to Paul and Katherine Coffey.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William (Bill) Scott and sister, Betty Clark Beeman.

She is survived by 3 children; sons Paul(Vicki) Scott, Mike Scott; daughter, Lisa (Bob) Gerard; brother, Paul Coffey; grandchildren, Alli Brock, Megan and Emily Scott, Kathryn and Cassie Gerard.

Mary was a dedicated wife and mother and faithful follower of Christ. Mary worked for many years at First Tennessee Bank where she was a teller and branch manager. Mary loved to sing and play the piano, she enjoyed making crafts and painting. Mary left a legacy to her children to love the Lord and put Him first in their lives.

The family will have a graveside service in La Fayetteville, GA at a later date.

The family would like to thank Azalea House and Adoration Hospice for the care they gave their mother.

