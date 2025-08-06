OBITUARY: Mary Christine Grigg

Mary Christine Grigg, age 53 of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday August 2, 2025. She was born in New Jersey, and lived in Brentwood, TN. She worked at Middle Tennessee State University in Admissions.

Mrs. Grigg was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, was a Christian.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, William Edgar “Eddie” Grigg, Jr; sons, William Edgar “Will” Grigg, III, Samuel Joseph Grigg; father, Macolm Clissold, mother, Mary Ann Clissold; sisters, Catherine Markovitz and husband William, and Margaret Elizabeth Clissold; brother, Edward Macolm Clissold and wife Rebecca; nieces, Jana Marie Howell, and Andrea Leigh Craighead, and host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mary to support Will and Sam’s future Go Fund Me here

Visitation will be Friday August 8th 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service August 8th 6:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com