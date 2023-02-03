OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Duvall

On the morning of, January 28, 2023, Mary Catherine Duvall (32) of Murfreesboro, TN, died in her home surrounded by her family.

Mary Catherine was born December 4, 1990, in Nashville, TN, and has lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, TN.

She graduated from Siegel High School in 2009, where she participated in both band and choir, before going on to attend MTSU. She was a manager with HCA, a certified professional coder, a medical auditor, and a risk adjustment auditor.

Mary Catherine is survived by her husband, Josh Duvall; her children, Caelyn Duvall and Kenley Duvall; her mother, Ellen Lynn Legge; her brother, Joseph Flaherty and his wife Sarah; her mother-in-law, Shelley Adams and her husband Wade; and her father-in-law, Robbie Duvall and his wife Patricia.

She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Flaherty.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, with visitations beginning at 2 pm followed by a ceremony at 4 pm. Flowers may be sent directly to the funeral home the day before and the day of the services. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

