OBITUARY: Mary Casey

Mary Darline Casey, age 73 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Sunday, November 9, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Trumann, Arkansas and the daughter of the late Elmer Cletus Nance and Virginia Erline Webb Nance. She was also preceded in death by twin grandsons, Maximillion and Benedict, and brothers, Jerry and Leroy Nance.

Survivors include sons, Chad Casey and wife Jennifer, and Shane Casey; grandchildren, Diana, Matthew, Luke, Olivia, Brie, and William; a brother, David Nance and wife Loretta; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Casey was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels, and, per her wishes, no services will be held.