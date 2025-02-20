OBITUARY: Mary “Carty” McCarty Roberts

Mary “Carty” McCarty Roberts, age 88 of Murfreesboro, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 10:00am until 12:00pm. A graveside service will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

A full obituary is forthcoming, and an online guestbook is available for the Roberts family at www.woodfinchapel.com.