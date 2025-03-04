OBITUARY: Mary Beshearse

Mary Beshearse, age 85, passed away at her residence March 3, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and of the Baptist faith.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and George Alcorn; son, Randy Beshearse; daughter, Janice Smith; grandsons, Shane Shipley, Steven Beshearse; and brothers, Walter Lee, Melvin, and Raymond Alcorn.

She is survived by her husband, James Beshearse; son, Sammie (Janice) Beshearse; daughters, Debbie Shipley, Gail (Tim) Landers; brother, Jerry Alcorn; sister, Shirley Lovvorn; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Douglas Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Windrow Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

