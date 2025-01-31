OBITUARY: Mary Ann Smith

Mary Ann Smith, age 87, passed away on January 26, 2025 at the home of her daughter in Lascassas, Tennessee.

Born February 17th, 1937 in Woodbury, TN to the late James Calvin Bowen and Daisy Brown Bowen.

Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years Bobby Wade Smith Sr, sons Bobby Wade Smith Jr, Anthony Smith, daughter-in-law Tina Gannon Smith, grandchild Emily Smith, great grandchild Obed Rideout, brother James Bowen, sister-in-law Betty Jo Kaylor, brother-in-laws Norman Kaylor, John Bozarth, niece Beth Kaylor.

Survived by her children Patsy (Charlie) Rideout, Janet Smith, Micheal Smith, Shala (Ricky) Dunaway; seven grandchildren Matthew (Sarah) Rideout, Amy (Nathan) Jones, Timothy (Devon) Rideout, Carl Dunaway, Wade (McKenzie) Dunaway, Kelsey Dunaway Behm (Haden Vallance), Brandon Smith; fourteen great grandchildren Jackson, Lilly Claire, and Henry Dunaway, Abigail, and Bentley Behm, Willow, Olive, Birch, Oaks, and Juniper Rideout, Lydia, and Summer Rideout, Davis, and Maddie Ann Jones; siblings, brother Bill Bowen, sisters Betty Bozarth, Sue Bowen; sister-in-law Joyce (Richard) Whitmer; nephews Richard (Angela) and Josh (Barbara) Whitmer, Ray (ML) Kaylor; niece Linda (Woody) Clark; special family friend Ruth Reeves, many beloved cousins and family.

Her legacy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and mother-in-law. Her strength, determination, and courage to handle life situations was through her strong faith and relationship with our heavenly father. She was known for her love for her family.

The family would like to thank beloved caregivers who Mary considered family, Linda Puffenbarger, Brande Lytle, and exceptional nurses and staff of Adoration Hospice – Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adoration Hospice – Murfreesboro.

Services:

Saturday, February 01, 2025

Visitation

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Roselawn Funeral Home

5350 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Saturday, February 01, 2025

Funeral Service

12:00 pm

Roselawn Funeral Home

5350 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, TN

Graveside at Roselawn Memorial Gardens to follow.

PALLBEARERS:

Wade Dunaway

Grandson

Nathan Jones

Grandson

Carl Dunaway

Grandson

Timothy Rideout

Grandson

Matthew Rideout

Grandson

Haden Vallance

Grandson

Jackson Dunaway

Great Grandson

