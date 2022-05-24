Mary Ann Shores Parker, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne V. and Elizabeth “Betty” Coleman Shores.

She is survived by her sons, Marty Parker, Dwayne Parker; daughter, Geri (Eddie) Eusepi; and grandchildren, Garrett and Sydney Parker, Avery and Leighton Parker, and Emme, Ava Kate and Parker Eusepi.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00, Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

