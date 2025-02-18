OBITUARY: Mary Ann Shaft

Mrs. Mary Ann Carr Childers Shaft, age 86, of Bradyville, TN passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025. She was born in Newport, AR to the late Sherman and Clemma Carr. Mrs. Shaft grew up in rural Arkansas picking cotton along with her family and sharecroppers. She was a 1956 graduate of Newport High School. In 1957, she met and married Thomas E. Childers Jr. They had two children and moved to Ohio while he was in the United States Air Force. After Tom got out of the Air Force, they lived in Michigan for several years. In 1981, Mrs. Shaft met and married her second husband, Frederick Shaft. They lived in Arizona until her grandson was born when they moved to Tennessee.

Mrs. Shaft is survived by her children, Thomas E. Childers, III and his wife Marcia and Tammie Armstrong and her husband Timothy; grandson, Christopher Thomas Childers; great grandson, Jaxten Edward Childers; niece, Sharon Mcoy and her husband Dwight; nephew, James “Bud” Carr and his wife Angie; step children include, Jennifer Eller and her husband Mike, Mike Shaft and his wife Kyra; seven step grandchildren; and eight step great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Carr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.