OBITUARY: Mary Ann Dieters

Mary Ann Dieters, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 24, 2025. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa and lived there for many years before their family moved to Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Leona (Recker) Aureden and an infant brother. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Maynard Dieters, in 2018.

She is survived by sons, Thomas Dieters, Robert Dieters and wife Renee, and Richard Dieters and wife Katrina; daughters, Cabrina Dieters, Cathy Pendergrast and husband Dwayne, Christine Dieters, Carolyn Murphy and husband Shane, and Carin Miranda; grandchildren, Joseph Dieters, Colton Dieters and wife Lynleigh, Shelby and Rylee Dieters, Jennifer Carter, Abigail and Kaci Murphy, Angie Dieters and Anthony Miranda; and great grandchildren, Nathaniel Carter and John Michael Dieters.

Mary and her husband Maynard owned and operated the local Dairy Queens in Murfreesboro along with their family until their retirement. Mary enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1601 N. Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Family will serve as pallbearers. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Remembrances may be sent to St. Rose of Lima Food Bank, Rutherford County Cat Rescue, or any charity you hold dear.

