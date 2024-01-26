OBITUARY: Mary Agnes Litton

Mary Agnes Litton, age 85, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Litton; and parents, John Lewis and Lillie Agnes Christian.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Litton, Darren Litton and his wife Jami, Tara Blair and her husband Clay; grandchildren, Stephanie Bartilson and husband Scot, Kaylyn Litton, Emily Litton, Kristen Shaw and husband Tyler, Sam Litton and wife Courtney, Bailey Stiffler and husband Jake, McKenzie Geasley and husband Jake, Riley Shannon and husband Reid; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stones River Manor, 205 Haynes Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, January 29, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/