OBITUARY: Marvin Ray Berry

Marvin Ray Berry of Smyrna, TN was a proud father, beloved Poppie, devoted husband, friend of all, follower of his Beloved Savior Jesus. His jovial spirit lit up every room he entered.

Marvin passed away Saturday, August 2, 2025, at age sixty-nine. Born in Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Walter Leonard Berry and Annie Ruth Upchurch Berry. Mr. Berry was also preceded in death by his brother Wally Berry, sister Linda Brown, and Step-Father Campbell Page.

Marvin is survived by his wife Rhonda Berry, sons, Marvin Berry, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN, Jeremy Berry and his wife Amanda “Jo” of Murfreesboro, TN, Jordan Berry and his wife Katrina “Kat” of Spring Hill, TN, and Taylor Berry of Chapel Hill, TN; daughter, Bethany Newman and her husband George of Ooltewah, TN; six grandchildren, Jessica Berry, Seth Berry, Tray Berry, Adia Berry, Sawyer Berry and Margot Rae Berry; two great-grandchildren, Everly Wiggins and Charlotte Rae Berry; brothers, William Allen of White House, TN, J. D. Allen of Nashville, TN, and Wayne Berry of Coopertown, TN; sisters, Donna King of Portland, TN, Patty Reed of White House, TN, and Charlotte Martin of Goodlettsville, TN.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM with Pastor Kevin Allen and Pastor Dan Russell officiating. A private family burial will be at 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Greenbrier Cemetery in Greenbrier, TN with Steve Bell, Caleb Porter, Wesley Adkins, Robert McDonald, Michael King, Scotty King, Johnny Allen, and James Little serving as pallbearers.

Marvin was a member of the Centerpointe Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro, TN, and was the owner and operator of Berry Machine and Repair.

A verse that Marvin held closely for strength and hope: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11 NIV)