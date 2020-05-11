Marvin Ramsey Robinson, age 72 of Smyrna died Friday May 8, 2020. He was a native of Austell, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Robinson and his second wife Darlene Robinson; his parents, William David Robinson and Agnes Kragt Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was a faithful member of Spring House Worship and Arts Center and retired Yellow Freight.

He is survived by his children, Patricia Johnson and husband James Johnson of La Vergne, Ronald Robinson and wife Janice of Michigan, Donald Robinson and wife Niami of La Vergne, Michael Tomlin of Smyrna, Greg Tomlin and wife Jennifer of Smyrna, John Rice of Smyrna, Amanda Rice of Murfreesboro; grandchildren; MacKenize McArthur of Smyrna, Megan Riley McArthur of Smyrna, Becca Robinson of La Vergne, Drew Robinson of Michigan; sister, Marilyn Shawley of Kentucky; brother, Tom Robinson of Kentucky.

Due to the covid-19 guidelines, a visitation and funeral service for the immediate family will be held from 3:00PM until funeral service 5:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 1:00PM Friday at Middle Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com